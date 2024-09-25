XTX Topco Ltd Sells 39,062 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth $3,139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 1,521.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 176,451 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IREN stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

