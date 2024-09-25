XTX Topco Ltd Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Erasca were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 41.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Erasca Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $439.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

