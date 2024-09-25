XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483,248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 647.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

