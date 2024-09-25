Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.69.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

