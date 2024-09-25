XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,464 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

