XTX Topco Ltd Buys 2,485 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Stepan were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stepan by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 93,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Price Performance

Stepan stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $96.68.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.30 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

