XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Miller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Miller Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MLR opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $694.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

