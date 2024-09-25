XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,301,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $309.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

