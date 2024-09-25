XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,511 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 518,904 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $16,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,400,000 after buying an additional 262,256 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,182,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

