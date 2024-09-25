Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 304.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,391 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $56,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

View Our Latest Report on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.