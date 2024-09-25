XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $36,993,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 558,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

