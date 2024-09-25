American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,351 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.39% of Upbound Group worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPBD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 509,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,170,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 492,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UPBD. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.