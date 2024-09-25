American Century Companies Inc. Takes $6.70 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Solventum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

