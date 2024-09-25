Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,701 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of U opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

