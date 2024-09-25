State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,769 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in AZZ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

