State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after purchasing an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

BHE opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

