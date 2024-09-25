State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,681 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE AEO opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

