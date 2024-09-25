American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,285 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

