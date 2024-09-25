State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,057 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of LivaNova worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $26,064,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,614,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

