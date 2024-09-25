State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,651 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 188,333 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

View Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.