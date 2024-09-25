American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,873 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

HBNC stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.