State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,360 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.