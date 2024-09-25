American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $3,254,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westlake by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $112.77 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

