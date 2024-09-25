Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,812 shares of company stock worth $5,865,786 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

