State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.76 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 423.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 164,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,411,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 750,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $72,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,604.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $488,604.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,947 shares of company stock worth $556,175. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

