State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,054,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.