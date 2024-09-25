State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,072 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,849.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

