State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Delek US worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delek US by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

