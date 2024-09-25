22,052 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Palomar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $1,113,635.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,228.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $4,464,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Palomar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

