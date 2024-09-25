State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,277,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.7 %

ALRM opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

