State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 869.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 73,116 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 471,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.