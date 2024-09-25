State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SM Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,154,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

SM opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

