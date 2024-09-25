State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 8.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avista by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.84%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

