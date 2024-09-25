State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after acquiring an additional 760,554 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after buying an additional 491,589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 405,179 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after buying an additional 155,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 125,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

