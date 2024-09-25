Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $52,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 138,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

