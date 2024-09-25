COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.78

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.82. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 2,373 shares changing hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2787 per share. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

