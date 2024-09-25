West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.17

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and traded as high as $39.40. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 3,516 shares traded.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77.

West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

Featured Stories

