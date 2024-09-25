CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $288.54 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.42, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 211.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 130.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $41,836,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $15,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

