DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $141.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,057 shares of company stock worth $34,570,133. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

