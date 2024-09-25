CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after buying an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 816,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 567,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

