The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $248.15

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.15 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 248.50 ($3.33). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.28), with a volume of 977,797 shares changing hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.82.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

