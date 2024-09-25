CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $330.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.92.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -444.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.07. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.