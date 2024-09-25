eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of EBAY opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

