BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $524.67

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 524.67 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($7.10). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 530 ($7.10), with a volume of 833,492 shares trading hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,571.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 551.27.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48,571.43%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

