State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,039 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,765,000.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $82.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,916 shares of company stock worth $3,896,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

