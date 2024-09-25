State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,785 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in Capri by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 249,327 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Capri by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Capri by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Capri by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 812,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 135,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

