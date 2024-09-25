State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 172,688 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

