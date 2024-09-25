Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,408 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 63,789 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

