Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,464 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 119.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 72,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. William Blair lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PetIQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.17 million, a PE ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

