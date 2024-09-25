Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 279,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

